Concourse Capital Management LLC Has $2.93 Million Stock Holdings in Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Concourse Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,050 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 14,640 shares during the quarter. Upland Software makes up about 3.1% of Concourse Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Concourse Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Upland Software worth $2,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UPLD. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Upland Software during the 4th quarter valued at $17,078,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Upland Software by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 600,815 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,455,000 after purchasing an additional 241,397 shares during the last quarter. CDAM UK Ltd boosted its position in Upland Software by 26.2% during the third quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 1,154,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,246,000 after purchasing an additional 239,485 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Upland Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,722,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Upland Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,886,000. 76.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Upland Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Upland Software from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Upland Software in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.89.

Shares of Upland Software stock traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.64. 314,613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,192. The company has a market cap of $664.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Upland Software Inc has a 52 week low of $20.75 and a 52 week high of $54.87.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $66.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.66 million. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a positive return on equity of 18.44%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Upland Software Inc will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

