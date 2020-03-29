Concourse Capital Management LLC Has $4.16 Million Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH)

Concourse Capital Management LLC raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 75.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,690 shares during the period. Norwegian Cruise Line accounts for 4.4% of Concourse Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Concourse Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $4,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NCLH. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 265.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 896,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,385,000 after purchasing an additional 651,147 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 177.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 991,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,906,000 after purchasing an additional 633,711 shares during the period. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter valued at $27,576,000. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,098,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,178,000 after purchasing an additional 327,792 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,091,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,368,000 after purchasing an additional 325,344 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on NCLH. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $66.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Cfra upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock traded down $3.69 on Friday, hitting $12.02. 44,118,566 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,482,763. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.57. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.03 and a 12-month high of $59.78.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS.

In related news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 4,000 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 392,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,545,405. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

