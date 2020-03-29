Concourse Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Brink’s (NYSE:BCO)

Concourse Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the quarter. Brink’s accounts for approximately 4.4% of Concourse Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Concourse Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Brink’s worth $4,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BCO. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Brink’s during the fourth quarter worth $348,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Brink’s by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,454,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Brink’s by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,932,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Brink’s by 971.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 15,495 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Brink’s by 134.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,470,000 after buying an additional 47,208 shares during the last quarter.

Get Brink's alerts:

In other Brink’s news, CEO Douglas A. Pertz acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,205,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 388,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,227,228.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ronald James Domanico acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.15 per share, with a total value of $200,375.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,543,615 over the last 90 days. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Brink’s in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on shares of Brink’s from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brink’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

BCO stock traded down $3.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.39. 427,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,821. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 93.44 and a beta of 1.36. Brink’s has a 1-year low of $40.18 and a 1-year high of $97.12.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.07). Brink’s had a return on equity of 100.74% and a net margin of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $935.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $953.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Brink’s will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Brink’s declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.42%.

Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

Featured Article: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brink’s (NYSE:BCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.