Concourse Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Concourse Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,480 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,415,000. United Rentals comprises approximately 2.6% of Concourse Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 88,874 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,077,000 after purchasing an additional 25,741 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $346,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in United Rentals by 129.8% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in United Rentals by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 72,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,884,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in United Rentals by 22.0% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 57,055 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,111,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other United Rentals news, Director Shiv Singh bought 600 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.53 per share, for a total transaction of $53,118.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,421.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of United Rentals from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of United Rentals from $200.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $111.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of United Rentals from $193.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

Shares of United Rentals stock traded down $9.03 on Friday, hitting $90.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,616,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,544,440. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.44. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $170.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $122.04 and a 200-day moving average of $139.34.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.38. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 42.34%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 19.43 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

