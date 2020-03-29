Concourse Capital Management LLC Purchases 28,850 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Concourse Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,850 shares during the period. Acadia Healthcare comprises about 5.7% of Concourse Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Concourse Capital Management LLC owned 0.18% of Acadia Healthcare worth $5,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 60,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 138,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,303,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 47,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Acadia Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens started coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Acadia Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.89.

ACHC traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $18.03. 2,089,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,572,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.00 and its 200 day moving average is $30.58. Acadia Healthcare Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.09 and a fifty-two week high of $35.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.65.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $780.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.73 million. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company Inc will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

