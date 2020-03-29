Concourse Capital Management LLC Sells 164,230 Shares of KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR)

Concourse Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) by 64.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,453 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 164,230 shares during the quarter. KKR & Co Inc makes up approximately 2.8% of Concourse Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Concourse Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co Inc were worth $2,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 482.4% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 185.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. 77.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KKR. JMP Securities lowered shares of KKR & Co Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.23.

Shares of KKR & Co Inc stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,779,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,817,251. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.75. The company has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.72. KKR & Co Inc has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $34.14.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $490.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.15 million. KKR & Co Inc had a net margin of 47.50% and a return on equity of 4.24%. KKR & Co Inc’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr acquired 1,250,000 shares of KKR & Co Inc stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Stream Holdings Llc sold 8,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total transaction of $107,360,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

