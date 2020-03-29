Concourse Capital Management LLC Sells 77,300 Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA)

Concourse Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) by 47.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,300 shares during the quarter. Evoqua Water Technologies accounts for approximately 1.7% of Concourse Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Concourse Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Evoqua Water Technologies worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AQUA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 1,913.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Evoqua Water Technologies alerts:

In other news, EVP Rodney Aulick sold 1,200 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $29,436.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,916 shares of company stock valued at $792,070. Corporate insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.78.

Shares of NYSE:AQUA traded down $1.59 on Friday, hitting $11.26. 1,307,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,748,175. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp has a 12 month low of $7.09 and a 12 month high of $25.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $346.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.64 million. Equities analysts forecast that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment offers capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables, as well as long-term and short-term service contracts, and emergency services for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.

Featured Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.