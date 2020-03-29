Concourse Capital Management LLC Sells 89,749 Shares of Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO)

Concourse Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) by 46.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 89,749 shares during the quarter. Apollo Global Management accounts for 5.1% of Concourse Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Concourse Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $4,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 91.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Apollo Global Management stock traded down $2.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,305,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,549,503. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.61. Apollo Global Management LLC has a 52 week low of $19.46 and a 52 week high of $52.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.91.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $448.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.11 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 47.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management LLC will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.04%. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.37%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, COO Anthony Civale sold 2,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $119,387.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael E. Ducey purchased 2,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.99 per share, with a total value of $58,973.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,150,237 shares of company stock valued at $246,584,439. 46.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on APO shares. Bank of America cut Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. JMP Securities cut Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apollo Global Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.57.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.