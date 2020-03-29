Concourse Capital Management LLC Sells 93,960 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Concourse Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 43.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 93,960 shares during the period. Graphic Packaging accounts for approximately 2.2% of Concourse Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Concourse Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $2,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3,412.8% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 4,264,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,001,000 after buying an additional 4,143,009 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,159,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,252,000 after buying an additional 248,300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,574,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,520,000 after buying an additional 55,073 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 547.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,925,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,713,000 after buying an additional 2,473,929 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,124,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,374,000 after buying an additional 7,487 shares during the period. 97.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graphic Packaging stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.82. 2,957,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,468,722. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.03 and its 200-day moving average is $15.29.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

In other news, Director Larry M. Venturelli purchased 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.31 per share, with a total value of $91,611.00. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

