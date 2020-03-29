Conifer Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNFR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $23.61 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Conifer Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNFR) to announce $23.61 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Conifer’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $23.51 million and the highest is $23.70 million. Conifer posted sales of $24.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conifer will report full-year sales of $95.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $89.10 million to $98.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $101.17 million, with estimates ranging from $89.47 million to $109.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Conifer.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.18). Conifer had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 33.99%. The business had revenue of $25.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.94 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Conifer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNFR opened at $3.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $28.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.71. Conifer has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $4.94.

In other news, major shareholder Clarkston Ventures, Llc purchased 28,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.92 per share, for a total transaction of $111,108.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,135,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,372,214.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Anthony Hakala acquired 13,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.92 per share, for a total transaction of $53,598.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 59,749 shares of company stock worth $221,158. 47.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Conifer stock. SkyOak Wealt LLC purchased a new stake in Conifer Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNFR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 43,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000. SkyOak Wealt LLC owned 0.45% of Conifer as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 5.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, and automobile policies. It serves the commercial insurance needs of owner-operated businesses in the markets, such as hospitality, which includes restaurants, bars, taverns, and bowling centers, as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians, and other independent contractors; and security service providers, such as companies that provide security guard services, security alarm products and services, and private investigative services.

