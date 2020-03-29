Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,519,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 301,582 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.66% of Consolidated Edison worth $498,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.44% of the company’s stock.

ED stock opened at $77.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.03 and a 12-month high of $95.10. The stock has a market cap of $25.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.52 and its 200 day moving average is $89.29.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were paid a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.02%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ED shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $83.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim cut Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Mizuho cut Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.89.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

