Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Short Interest Up 21.2% in March

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 98,500 shares, an increase of 21.2% from the February 27th total of 81,300 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 24,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

Consolidated-Tomoka Land stock opened at $40.51 on Friday. Consolidated-Tomoka Land has a 12-month low of $35.52 and a 12-month high of $68.64.

Consolidated-Tomoka Land (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $20.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $18.75 by $1.29. The firm had revenue of $11.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This is a boost from Consolidated-Tomoka Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 165.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Consolidated-Tomoka Land in the third quarter worth about $118,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated-Tomoka Land in the 3rd quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter.

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate operating company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Income Properties, Commercial Loan Investments, Real Estate Operations, and Golf Operations. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties.

