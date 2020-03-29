Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price target of $17.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Consolidated Water an industry rank of 74 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Consolidated Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th.

In other news, Director Richard Finlay acquired 5,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.39 per share, for a total transaction of $78,353.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 56,385 shares in the company, valued at $811,380.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 11,112 shares of company stock worth $162,065. 4.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Consolidated Water during the 4th quarter valued at $5,509,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Water by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 32,482 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Consolidated Water during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Consolidated Water by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Consolidated Water by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 9,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Consolidated Water stock opened at $15.18 on Friday. Consolidated Water has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $18.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.98 and a quick ratio of 8.58.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 17.70%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Water will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Consolidated Water’s payout ratio is 60.71%.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, Indonesia, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

