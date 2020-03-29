Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Bought by National Pension Service

National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 222,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,880 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.12% of Constellation Brands worth $42,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. 73.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on STZ. Hanson reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $225.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, December 6th. Argus lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.15.

In related news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 2,028 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.39, for a total value of $406,390.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David Eric Klein sold 36,488 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total transaction of $7,132,674.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,380 shares in the company, valued at $8,870,882.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 95,245 shares of company stock worth $19,071,776. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE STZ traded up $4.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $144.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,153,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,826,021. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.28 and a 1-year high of $214.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $171.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $26.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.76.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.