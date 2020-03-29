Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,966 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 4,056 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $790,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,245. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David Eric Klein sold 36,488 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total transaction of $7,132,674.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,870,882.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,245 shares of company stock worth $19,071,776 in the last ninety days. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.15.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $144.88 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.28 and a 12-month high of $214.48. The company has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $171.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.59.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.30. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

