Constellation (DAG) Price Reaches $0.0081 on Major Exchanges

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. Constellation has a total market capitalization of $8.20 million and $377,055.00 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Constellation token can currently be bought for about $0.0081 or 0.00000122 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Bilaxy, Kucoin and Hotbit. During the last week, Constellation has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Constellation alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00052011 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000687 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $299.49 or 0.04879782 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00066381 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00036943 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016364 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010975 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Constellation Profile

Constellation is a token. It was first traded on May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,009,496,712 tokens. The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Constellation’s official message board is constellationlabs.io/blog. The official website for Constellation is www.constellationlabs.io.

Constellation Token Trading

Constellation can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Hotbit, Bilaxy, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Constellation should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Constellation using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Constellation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Constellation and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.