ContentBox Price Reaches $0.0023 (BOX)

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 29th. ContentBox has a total market capitalization of $2.15 million and $19,156.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ContentBox has traded down 12.1% against the dollar. One ContentBox token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, CPDAX, DDEX and Bilaxy.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ContentBox alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005872 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007967 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00001265 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000053 BTC.

ContentBox Token Profile

BOX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 927,309,105 tokens. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one. ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox. The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one.

ContentBox Token Trading

ContentBox can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, DDEX, Huobi, UEX and CPDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ContentBox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ContentBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ContentBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ContentBox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.