Continental Materials Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CUO) Short Interest Down 10.0% in March

Continental Materials Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CUO) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decline of 10.0% from the February 27th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSEAMERICAN:CUO opened at $9.01 on Friday. Continental Materials has a 12-month low of $6.19 and a 12-month high of $19.32.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Continental Materials from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

About Continental Materials

Continental Materials Corporation produces and sells heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) products; and construction products in North America. The HVAC Industry Group offers gas-fired wall furnaces, console heaters, and fan coils, as well as evaporative coolers. Continental Materials Corporation sells its HVAC products through plumbing, heating, and air conditioning wholesale distributors, as well as directly to retail home-centers and other retail outlets; and HVAC installing contractors and equipment manufacturers for commercial applications.

