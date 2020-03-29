Contrasting CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) & Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:BPYU)

Easterly Government Properties (NASDAQ:BPYU) and CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.3% of Easterly Government Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.6% of CBL & Associates Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Easterly Government Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of CBL & Associates Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Easterly Government Properties and CBL & Associates Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Easterly Government Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A CBL & Associates Properties 1 2 0 0 1.67

CBL & Associates Properties has a consensus price target of $1.41, indicating a potential upside of 480.49%. Given CBL & Associates Properties’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CBL & Associates Properties is more favorable than Easterly Government Properties.

Profitability

This table compares Easterly Government Properties and CBL & Associates Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Easterly Government Properties 27.68% 22.91% 2.56% CBL & Associates Properties -4.99% -2.46% -0.45%

Volatility and Risk

Easterly Government Properties has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CBL & Associates Properties has a beta of 1.92, suggesting that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Easterly Government Properties and CBL & Associates Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Easterly Government Properties $1.56 billion 0.35 $432.88 million N/A N/A CBL & Associates Properties $768.16 million 0.06 -$108.78 million $1.36 0.18

Easterly Government Properties has higher revenue and earnings than CBL & Associates Properties.

Summary

Easterly Government Properties beats CBL & Associates Properties on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Easterly Government Properties

About CBL & Associates Properties

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL's portfolio is comprised of 114 properties totaling 71.1 million square feet across 26 states, including 71 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 11 properties managed for third parties. CBL continuously strengthens its company and portfolio through active management, aggressive leasing and profitable reinvestment in its properties.

