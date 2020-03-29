Contrasting CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) and Essential Properties Realty Trust (NASDAQ:EPRT)

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) and Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for CyrusOne and Essential Properties Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CyrusOne 0 6 10 0 2.63 Essential Properties Realty Trust 1 3 7 0 2.55

CyrusOne presently has a consensus target price of $72.89, indicating a potential upside of 26.02%. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $23.56, indicating a potential upside of 61.56%. Given Essential Properties Realty Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Essential Properties Realty Trust is more favorable than CyrusOne.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CyrusOne and Essential Properties Realty Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CyrusOne $981.30 million 6.78 $41.40 million $3.63 15.93 Essential Properties Realty Trust $139.36 million 9.62 $41.84 million $0.63 23.14

Essential Properties Realty Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CyrusOne. CyrusOne is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Essential Properties Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.6% of CyrusOne shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.3% of Essential Properties Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of CyrusOne shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Essential Properties Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

CyrusOne pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Essential Properties Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. CyrusOne pays out 55.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Essential Properties Realty Trust pays out 146.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. CyrusOne has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years and Essential Properties Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares CyrusOne and Essential Properties Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CyrusOne 4.22% 4.62% 1.88% Essential Properties Realty Trust 30.03% 3.83% 2.39%

Risk and Volatility

CyrusOne has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Essential Properties Realty Trust has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CyrusOne beats Essential Properties Realty Trust on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies. With a track record of meeting and surpassing the aggressive speed-to-market demands of hyperscale cloud providers, as well as the expanding IT infrastructure requirements of the enterprise, CyrusOne provides the flexibility, reliability, security, and connectivity that foster business growth. CyrusOne offers a tailored, customer service-focused platform and is committed to full transparency in communication, management, and service delivery throughout its 48 data centers worldwide.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc., a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis. As of December 31, 2018, it had a portfolio of 677 properties. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

