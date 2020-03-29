Contrasting Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) and MultiCell Technologies (NYSE:MEDS)

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) and MultiCell Technologies (NASDAQ:MEDS) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Nu Skin Enterprises and MultiCell Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nu Skin Enterprises 7.17% 20.62% 9.84% MultiCell Technologies 0.33% 1.26% 0.61%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.2% of Nu Skin Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Nu Skin Enterprises shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 71.3% of MultiCell Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Nu Skin Enterprises has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MultiCell Technologies has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nu Skin Enterprises and MultiCell Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nu Skin Enterprises $2.42 billion 0.50 $173.55 million $3.10 7.05 MultiCell Technologies $3.83 million 10.33 $10,000.00 N/A N/A

Nu Skin Enterprises has higher revenue and earnings than MultiCell Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Nu Skin Enterprises and MultiCell Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nu Skin Enterprises 1 5 1 0 2.00 MultiCell Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nu Skin Enterprises presently has a consensus price target of $40.14, indicating a potential upside of 83.80%. Given Nu Skin Enterprises’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Nu Skin Enterprises is more favorable than MultiCell Technologies.

Summary

Nu Skin Enterprises beats MultiCell Technologies on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products. The company also offers ageLOC Youth nutritional supplements, ageLOC TR90 weight management and body shaping systems, and LifePak nutritional supplements, as well as other anti-aging nutritional solutions and weight management products. In addition, it is involved in the research and product development of skin care products and nutritional supplements. Further, the company operates walk-in centers and pick-up locations; and retail stores and service centers in Mainland China. The company sells its products directly, as well as through distributors and Website. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Provo, Utah.

About MultiCell Technologies

Trxade Group, Inc. owns and operates a business-to-business Web-based marketplace focused on the pharmaceutical industry in the United States. It operates through Trxade, Inc.; Community Specialty Pharmacy, LLC; and Other segments. The company operates a Web based market platform that enables commerce among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories, and services. Its principal products and services include Trxade.com, a Web-based pharmaceutical marketplace; InventoryRx.com, a Web-based pharmaceutical exchange platform; Pharmabayonline that provides proprietary pharmaceutical data analytics and governmental reimbursement benchmarks analysis to the United States-based independent pharmacies and pharmaceutical databases; and RxGuru, a desktop application, which provides product information. The company also operates a retail specialty pharmacy. In addition, it operates Delivmeds.com, a consumer-based app to provide delivery of pharmaceutical products; and Trxademso.com to assist independent retail pharmacies on pricing, distribution, and logistics. Trxade Group, Inc. is based in Land O'Lakes, Florida.

