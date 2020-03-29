Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CTVA. Bernstein Bank raised shares of Corteva to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Corteva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Corteva from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Corteva in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $23.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.32. The firm has a market cap of $18.09 billion and a PE ratio of 16.23. Corteva has a 1 year low of $20.38 and a 1 year high of $32.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Analysts predict that Corteva will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners raised its position in Corteva by 153.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,504,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,132,000 after purchasing an additional 13,616,097 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,993,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Corteva by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,818,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,568,000 after buying an additional 2,646,205 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Corteva by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,026,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Corteva by 182.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,524,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

