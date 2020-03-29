Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lowered its stake in shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 391,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,562 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 0.05% of Corteva worth $11,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the third quarter worth $1,419,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,884,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,301 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,888,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,169 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the 3rd quarter valued at about $583,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the third quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CTVA traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.21. 4,538,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,176,635. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion and a PE ratio of 16.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.32. Corteva has a 52-week low of $20.38 and a 52-week high of $32.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Corteva’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Corteva will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CTVA shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Corteva from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Edward Jones raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Corteva in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.56.

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

