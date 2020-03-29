Cortexyme (CRTX) and Its Competitors Financial Analysis

Cortexyme (NASDAQ: CRTX) is one of 138 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Cortexyme to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

Get Cortexyme alerts:

This table compares Cortexyme and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cortexyme N/A -43.38% -31.36% Cortexyme Competitors -4,403.37% -149.58% -36.99%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cortexyme and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cortexyme N/A -$36.98 million -22.72 Cortexyme Competitors $751.29 million $137.58 million 3.97

Cortexyme’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Cortexyme. Cortexyme is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.0% of Cortexyme shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.8% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.4% of Cortexyme shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.7% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Cortexyme and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cortexyme 1 1 1 0 2.00 Cortexyme Competitors 1297 3849 7772 355 2.54

Cortexyme presently has a consensus price target of $34.25, suggesting a potential downside of 22.30%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 52.89%. Given Cortexyme’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cortexyme has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Cortexyme competitors beat Cortexyme on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Cortexyme Company Profile

Cortexyme, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is COR388, an orally-administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which has completed Phase 1a and Phase 1b clinical trials for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Cortexyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cortexyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.