Counterparty (XCP) Price Down 1.5% Over Last Week

Counterparty (CURRENCY:XCP) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. Counterparty has a market capitalization of $2.92 million and approximately $1,637.00 worth of Counterparty was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Counterparty has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. One Counterparty coin can now be bought for approximately $1.12 or 0.00016854 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, Tux Exchange, Bittrex and Zaif.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Counterparty alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,164.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $212.60 or 0.03448664 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002840 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.88 or 0.00676371 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006644 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000080 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000286 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Counterparty Profile

Counterparty is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 2nd, 2014. Counterparty’s total supply is 2,615,355 coins. Counterparty’s official Twitter account is @CounterpartyXCP and its Facebook page is accessible here. Counterparty’s official message board is counterpartytalk.org. The Reddit community for Counterparty is /r/counterparty_xcp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Counterparty’s official website is counterparty.io.

Buying and Selling Counterparty

Counterparty can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tux Exchange, Bittrex, Poloniex and Zaif. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Counterparty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Counterparty should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Counterparty using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Counterparty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Counterparty and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.