Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Position Increased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 86.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 8,534 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.08% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $2,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,209 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $73.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $130.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.49. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.61 and a 52 week high of $180.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.49.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.12. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 37.31%. The firm had revenue of $846.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.11%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is 56.09%.

CBRL has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. CL King began coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.20.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

Read More: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.