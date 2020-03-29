Cream Price Up 6.9% Over Last 7 Days (CRM)

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded up 47.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 29th. One Cream coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, BiteBTC, YoBit and Cryptohub. Cream has a market capitalization of $21,434.49 and $16.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cream has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.27 or 0.01036242 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00042613 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00031616 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00178130 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00007165 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00082872 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded down 42.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002156 BTC.

About Cream

Cream is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2017. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cream is cream.technology. The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com.

Cream Coin Trading

Cream can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Cryptohub, BiteBTC and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cream using one of the exchanges listed above.

