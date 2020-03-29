Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) Short Interest Up 26.8% in March

Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,686,200 shares, an increase of 26.8% from the February 27th total of 1,330,000 shares. Approximately 14.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 209,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.1 days.

CACC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $448.00 to $419.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Credit Acceptance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $404.40.

In other Credit Acceptance news, major shareholder Donald A. Foss sold 17,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.27, for a total value of $4,502,482.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,965,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,671,928.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Donald A. Foss sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.90, for a total transaction of $985,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,965,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,268,588.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 4,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,357,003 and sold 217,118 shares valued at $91,214,208. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $265,000. 63.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CACC opened at $285.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 35.47 and a quick ratio of 35.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $391.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $432.69. Credit Acceptance has a 1-year low of $199.00 and a 1-year high of $509.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.71.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $9.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.37. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 44.06% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The business had revenue of $385.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.34 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Credit Acceptance will post 21.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

