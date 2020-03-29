CREDIT Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (CREDIT)

CREDIT (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 29th. One CREDIT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cat.Ex and BitForex. CREDIT has a market capitalization of $64,825.18 and approximately $4,750.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CREDIT has traded down 17.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About CREDIT

CREDIT (CRYPTO:CREDIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 30,825,710,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,297,373,342 coins. The official website for CREDIT is terra-credit.com. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CREDIT

CREDIT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and Cat.Ex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CREDIT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CREDIT using one of the exchanges listed above.

