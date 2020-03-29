Credit Suisse AG Acquires New Position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 62,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,000. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.07% of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,297 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 46,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 192,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 15,607 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 24,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:PZA opened at $26.25 on Friday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.07 and a 52 week high of $27.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.45.

See Also: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.