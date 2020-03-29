Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stake in Ellington Financial Inc (NYSE:EFC)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Ellington Financial Inc (NYSE:EFC) by 35.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,286 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.23% of Ellington Financial worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFC. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 613,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,170,000 after acquiring an additional 208,955 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Ellington Financial in the third quarter valued at $198,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Ellington Financial by 6.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Ellington Financial by 14.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 6,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ellington Financial by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 37,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 17,188 shares in the last quarter. 54.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EFC. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine cut Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded Ellington Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Ellington Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Ellington Financial stock opened at $6.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 48.04, a current ratio of 48.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The company has a market capitalization of $277.63 million, a PE ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.39. Ellington Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $3.24 and a twelve month high of $19.12.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $45.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.04 million. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 36.23%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ellington Financial Inc will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 26.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.90%.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial LLC, through its subsidiary Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company acquires and manages mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

