Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stake in Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,434 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,683 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.07% of Jeld-Wen worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JELD. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Jeld-Wen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Jeld-Wen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $704,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Jeld-Wen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Jeld-Wen by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Jeld-Wen by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 76,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JELD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jeld-Wen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Bank of America raised Jeld-Wen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Benchmark reduced their price target on Jeld-Wen from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Jeld-Wen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Jeld-Wen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Jeld-Wen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.27.

Shares of Jeld-Wen stock opened at $9.76 on Friday. Jeld-Wen Holding Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.06 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). Jeld-Wen had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jeld-Wen Holding Inc will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Jeld-Wen Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

