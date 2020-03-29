Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stake in Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 54.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,449 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.06% of Stitch Fix worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in Stitch Fix by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors own 46.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

In related news, Director Marka Hansen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J William Gurley bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.76 per share, with a total value of $3,190,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 910,989 shares in the company, valued at $11,624,219.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 176,287 shares of company stock valued at $4,514,920 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SFIX. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Stitch Fix from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Nomura began coverage on Stitch Fix in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Stitch Fix from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Stitch Fix in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Stitch Fix from to in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stitch Fix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.69.

Shares of NASDAQ SFIX opened at $12.70 on Friday. Stitch Fix Inc has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $32.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 56.40 and a beta of 2.73.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Stitch Fix had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $451.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Stitch Fix Inc will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.