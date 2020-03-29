Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 211.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,839 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.08% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MGC. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGC opened at $89.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.98. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $77.64 and a 12 month high of $118.49.

