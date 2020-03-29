Credit Suisse AG Cuts Stock Holdings in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 14,407 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.11% of Brinker International worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EAT. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 190.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 794 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 117.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,248 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 505.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE EAT opened at $11.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.69. Brinker International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $47.57. The company has a market cap of $542.40 million, a P/E ratio of 3.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.45.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.42%. The company had revenue of $869.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Brinker International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.73%. Brinker International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.68%.

In other Brinker International news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.07 per share, for a total transaction of $85,175.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,293 shares in the company, valued at $452,892.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts acquired 4,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $153,237.75. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 157,214 shares in the company, valued at $5,444,320.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 7,925 shares of company stock valued at $272,363. 3.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Brinker International from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Brinker International in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Brinker International in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. OTR Global raised shares of Brinker International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Brinker International from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.86.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

