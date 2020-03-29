Credit Suisse AG Decreases Stock Position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 78.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 146,991 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Genpact were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in G. FMR LLC lifted its position in Genpact by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,486,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $400,067,000 after buying an additional 2,665,165 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Genpact by 2,978.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,045,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,074,000 after buying an additional 3,913,657 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Genpact by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,995,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,480,000 after buying an additional 641,383 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Genpact by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,364,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,712,000 after buying an additional 70,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Genpact by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,112,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,101,000 after buying an additional 108,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Heather White sold 4,307 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $193,298.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Patrick Cogny sold 20,138 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total value of $876,808.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,962,347.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

G stock opened at $28.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.88. Genpact Limited has a 52-week low of $19.41 and a 52-week high of $45.20.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $734.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.84 million. Genpact had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a $0.097 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This is a boost from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Genpact’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (down previously from $49.00) on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Genpact from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on Genpact from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Genpact from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genpact presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.20.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

