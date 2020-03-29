Credit Suisse AG Grows Holdings in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,089 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.10% of NetScout Systems worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 982,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,645,000 after purchasing an additional 80,290 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 2,706.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 821,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,763,000 after purchasing an additional 791,809 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 791,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,056,000 after purchasing an additional 46,893 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 231,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $4,789,000. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NTCT opened at $22.47 on Friday. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.11 and a 1-year high of $30.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.65 and a 200-day moving average of $24.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.20.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $260.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NTCT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of NetScout Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of NetScout Systems from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of NetScout Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NetScout Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

NetScout Systems Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

