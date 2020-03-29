Credit Suisse AG Has $1.65 Million Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 65.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,822 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.07% of The Ensign Group worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,547,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,279,000 after acquiring an additional 33,567 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 866,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,299,000 after acquiring an additional 13,007 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its stake in The Ensign Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 428,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,425,000 after purchasing an additional 7,105 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in The Ensign Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 426,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,371,000 after purchasing an additional 7,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in The Ensign Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 388,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen bought 15,000 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.01 per share, for a total transaction of $480,150.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 170,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,467,468.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper bought 1,650 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.03 per share, with a total value of $52,849.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 241,188 shares in the company, valued at $7,725,251.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 20,186 shares of company stock valued at $683,863 and sold 5,250 shares valued at $255,949. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENSG stock opened at $33.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.06 and a 12 month high of $63.00.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $560.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.48 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The Ensign Group’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 9.57%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ENSG. BidaskClub lowered shares of The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Ensign Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.14.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

