Credit Suisse AG Has $1.67 Million Holdings in Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME)

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) by 36.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,399 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,186 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.06% of Mimecast worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIME. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Mimecast in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Mimecast in the third quarter valued at about $231,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Mimecast by 9.4% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 33,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Mimecast in the third quarter valued at about $462,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in Mimecast by 37.3% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 112,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after buying an additional 30,471 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Mimecast alerts:

In related news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.12, for a total value of $1,719,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,591,665 shares in the company, valued at $78,182,584.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.52, for a total transaction of $667,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,232,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,348 shares of company stock worth $4,845,600 over the last 90 days. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MIME has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Mimecast from to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mimecast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.12.

Shares of NASDAQ MIME opened at $35.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.25. Mimecast Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $25.14 and a fifty-two week high of $54.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Mimecast had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $110.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Mimecast’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mimecast Ltd will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

Recommended Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.