Credit Suisse AG Has $1.72 Million Stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) by 111.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,805 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.09% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 33,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 611,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,920,000 after acquiring an additional 25,293 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 924,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,130,000 after acquiring an additional 315,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index stock opened at $22.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.46 and a 200-day moving average of $30.71. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 1 year low of $18.84 and a 1 year high of $32.77.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Company Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

