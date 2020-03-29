Credit Suisse AG Has $1.72 Million Stock Holdings in SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK)

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) by 38.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,532 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.07% of SVMK worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SVMK. Riverstone Group LLC bought a new stake in SVMK in the third quarter worth approximately $9,727,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in SVMK by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 674,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,058,000 after acquiring an additional 333,745 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in SVMK by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,732,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,956,000 after acquiring an additional 131,120 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in SVMK by 921.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 111,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 100,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC grew its position in SVMK by 35.3% in the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 381,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,529,000 after acquiring an additional 99,585 shares in the last quarter. 74.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SVMK opened at $13.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.57. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.34 and a beta of 1.27. SVMK Inc has a 1 year low of $9.35 and a 1 year high of $22.27.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $84.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.83 million. SVMK had a negative net margin of 24.02% and a negative return on equity of 26.31%. Equities research analysts forecast that SVMK Inc will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SVMK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SVMK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of SVMK in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of SVMK from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of SVMK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of SVMK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SVMK currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

In related news, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 100,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $2,010,031.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Benjamin C. Spero sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total transaction of $804,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 556,443 shares of company stock valued at $11,330,653. 26.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories.

