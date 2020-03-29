Credit Suisse AG Has $1.78 Million Stake in Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH) by 164.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,388 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.18% of Armada Hoffler Properties worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $183,000. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $187,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the third quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AHH shares. ValuEngine upgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd.

In other news, Director James C. Cherry bought 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.34 per share, with a total value of $196,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,919.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Louis S. Haddad purchased 10,000 shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.91 per share, with a total value of $139,100.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $571,250. 13.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Armada Hoffler Properties stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $569.99 million, a PE ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 14.76 and a current ratio of 14.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.53. Armada Hoffler Properties Inc has a twelve month low of $7.52 and a twelve month high of $19.43.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $41.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.67 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Armada Hoffler Properties Inc will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.81%. This is a positive change from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.21%.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

