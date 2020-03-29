Credit Suisse AG Increases Holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,294 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Kirby were worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirby in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Kirby during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Kirby by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,383 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kirby by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,529 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kirby in the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KEX shares. Cfra lowered their target price on Kirby from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $85.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stephens reduced their price target on Kirby from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet cut Kirby from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.14.

In related news, Director Monte J. Miller sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $416,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,722.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott P. Miller sold 564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $42,181.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KEX opened at $43.00 on Friday. Kirby Co. has a 52 week low of $32.76 and a 52 week high of $92.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.12.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The shipping company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). Kirby had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $655.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Kirby’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

