Credit Suisse AG Increases Position in Prudential Public Limited (NYSE:PUK)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Prudential Public Limited (NYSE:PUK) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,845 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Prudential Public were worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PUK. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Public by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 14,140 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Prudential Public by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Prudential Public in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Prudential Public in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,557,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Public in the 3rd quarter worth about $483,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

PUK stock opened at $25.00 on Friday. Prudential Public Limited has a 12-month low of $15.68 and a 12-month high of $46.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.00 and its 200 day moving average is $35.16.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.5194 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Prudential Public’s payout ratio is 29.63%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank upgraded Prudential Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Prudential Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Prudential Public presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Prudential Public Company Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business; mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

