Credit Suisse AG Lowers Stock Position in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd (NYSE:CHT)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd (NYSE:CHT) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,969 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 597,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,041,000 after buying an additional 105,530 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 533,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,673,000 after buying an additional 12,476 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 317,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,711,000 after buying an additional 14,987 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 58,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 55,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares during the period. 2.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Chunghwa Telecom stock opened at $35.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.40. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd has a 12 month low of $33.61 and a 12 month high of $37.57.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 15.98%. Analysts predict that Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. provides telecommunication services in Taiwan. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Other Business segments. It offers local and domestic long distance telephone and leased line, broadband access, Wi-Fi, and multimedia on demand services; information and communication technology (ICT), corporate, and bill handling services; and interconnection with its fixed-line network to other mobile and fixed-line operators.

