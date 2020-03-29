Credit Suisse AG Purchases 31,581 Shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) by 225.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,574 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,581 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.22% of Koppers worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Koppers by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Koppers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Koppers by 612.9% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares in the last quarter. Miles Capital Inc. bought a new position in Koppers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Koppers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KOP opened at $11.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.14 million, a PE ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.00. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.64 and a 12-month high of $44.75.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $393.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.67 million. Koppers had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 60.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Koppers in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised Koppers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on Koppers from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Koppers from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Koppers Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

