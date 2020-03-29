Credit Suisse AG Purchases 4,517 Shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,517 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.09% of McGrath RentCorp worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the 4th quarter worth $134,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Sidoti upped their target price on shares of McGrath RentCorp from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th.

NASDAQ:MGRC opened at $51.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.77. McGrath RentCorp has a one year low of $44.32 and a one year high of $83.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.68.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $147.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.79 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.17%.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates in four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

