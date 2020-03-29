Credit Suisse AG Raises Holdings in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) by 65.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,021 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.13% of Core-Mark worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,399,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,674,000 after buying an additional 1,054,117 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,991,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,149,000 after buying an additional 631,629 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,440,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,163,000 after purchasing an additional 73,676 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core-Mark during the 4th quarter worth $18,772,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 498,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,037,000 after purchasing an additional 150,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CORE opened at $26.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.77. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.93 and a 1-year high of $40.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.85.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.06. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.40%.

In other Core-Mark news, CFO Christopher M. Miller sold 3,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total value of $90,091.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,366 shares in the company, valued at $743,756.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CORE. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Stephens upped their price objective on Core-Mark from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.40.

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including fast food, candies, snacks, and groceries, as well as beverages and fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

