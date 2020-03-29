Credit Suisse AG Raises Stock Holdings in Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) by 40.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,250 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,933 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.06% of Inovalon worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INOV. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Inovalon during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Inovalon by 457.5% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Inovalon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Inovalon by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Inovalon by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Inovalon alerts:

INOV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Inovalon from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Inovalon from to in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Inovalon in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.88.

In other news, President Robert A. Wychulis sold 16,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $308,402.49. Following the transaction, the president now owns 277,322 shares in the company, valued at $5,321,809.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith R. Dunleavy bought 30,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.61 per share, for a total transaction of $619,763.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 567,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,687,230.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 50.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INOV opened at $15.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 38.24 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.81. Inovalon Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $173.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.18 million. Inovalon had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 1.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Inovalon Holdings Inc will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

Featured Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.