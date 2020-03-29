Credit Suisse AG Sells 17,547 Shares of Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its holdings in Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,547 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Cosan were worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Cosan during the 4th quarter worth about $411,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Cosan by 101.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,388,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,717,000 after purchasing an additional 700,223 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in shares of Cosan by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 11,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Nucleo Capital LTDA. bought a new stake in shares of Cosan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,838,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cosan by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 8,675 shares during the last quarter. 24.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CZZ shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cosan from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cosan from $16.50 to $24.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cosan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cosan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.83.

NYSE:CZZ opened at $12.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.33. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.79. Cosan Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $23.70.

Cosan Company Profile

Cosan Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fuel and natural gas distribution, logistics, lubricant, sugar and ethanol businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The company's Raízen Energia produces and markets products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, anhydrous, and hydrated ethanol, as well as activities related to energy cogeneration from sugarcane bagasse.

